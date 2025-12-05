Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,212,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,410 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $495,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at $2,794,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,301,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 407.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 156,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,878,000 after buying an additional 125,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in PACCAR by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 72,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $340,774.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,338.20. This represents a 87.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on PACCAR and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.01. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.