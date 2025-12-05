Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Novem Group increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.8% during the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.6% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in American Tower by 0.8% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Argus set a $210.00 target price on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $178.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.86. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,274.11. The trade was a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

