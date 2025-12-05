WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.510-5.610 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.22. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $91.94 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,982,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,605.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

