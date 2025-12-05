Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Issues Earnings Results

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Castor Maritime had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 37.42%.The business had revenue of $20.96 million for the quarter.

Castor Maritime Stock Performance

CTRM opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. Castor Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Castor Maritime in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castor Maritime

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Castor Maritime stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Castor Maritime worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castor Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.