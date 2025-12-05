STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Issues Earnings Results

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. STS Global Income & Growth Trust had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 88.82%.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Stock Down 0.3%

LON STS opened at GBX 240.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 239.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 242.47. STS Global Income & Growth Trust has a one year low of GBX 214 and a one year high of GBX 253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of £278.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at STS Global Income & Growth Trust

In other STS Global Income & Growth Trust news, insider Bridget Guerin purchased 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 248 per share, with a total value of £9,924.96. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

