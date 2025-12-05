iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Position Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,292,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $511,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IEI stock opened at $119.59 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $120.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.77 and its 200-day moving average is $118.99.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.3502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.