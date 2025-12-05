Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,832,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,207 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $496,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,290,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,118,201,000 after purchasing an additional 449,776 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Crown Castle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,387,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,229,260,000 after buying an additional 538,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $629,431,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,992,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,584,000 after acquiring an additional 72,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,472,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,198 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE CCI opened at $88.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $115.76.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -39.98%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,203.68. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 price objective on Crown Castle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.