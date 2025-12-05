Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 400.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,577,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,462,947 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Viking were worth $563,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIK. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Viking by 15.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Viking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Viking by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Viking during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,361,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VIK opened at $67.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Viking had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 716.92%. Viking’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Viking from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Viking from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Viking from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Viking from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Viking in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

