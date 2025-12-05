JT Stratford LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

JT Stratford LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 136.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Argus increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.21.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $140.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $157.79.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

