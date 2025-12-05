Groupe la Francaise Trims Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Groupe la Francaise decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 147,161 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Up 0.6%

Amphenol stock opened at $139.45 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $144.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $170.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $5,750,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,723,354. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,063,194 shares of company stock valued at $148,244,445. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on APH shares. UBS Group set a $152.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

View Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.