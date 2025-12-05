Analysts Set Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME) PT at $24.29

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.2875.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TME. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $27.50 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,928.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,278 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 542,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,184,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $1,228,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $3,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

