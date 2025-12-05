Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.74 Million Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 934.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,791 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $85.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.42 and a 12 month high of $105.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 22.14%.The business had revenue of $61.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.530 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

