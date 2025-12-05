Invesco Ltd. Purchases 854,826 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,995,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 854,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $601,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $239,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,606.85. The trade was a 33.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

