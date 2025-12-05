Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,730,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $578,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 332,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,130,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,118,000 after buying an additional 162,364 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 329.2% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 182,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $136.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 101.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Susquehanna increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

