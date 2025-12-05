Future (LON:FUTR) Issues Earnings Results

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 124.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Future had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.69%.

Future Stock Down 1.7%

FUTR stock opened at GBX 627.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £611.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 625.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 687.01. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 569 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50.

Future declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

