Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,983,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130,675 shares during the period. Datadog makes up approximately 1.1% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.73% of Datadog worth $803,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 145.6% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 58,369 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 360.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 60,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, insider Yanbing Li sold 6,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,064,999.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 199,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,623,888.40. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 12,513 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,984,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 374,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,338,286.80. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,391,590 shares of company stock worth $242,356,896. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Capital One Financial raised their price target on Datadog from $149.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Datadog from $182.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $153.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.55, a PEG ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.23. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $201.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.