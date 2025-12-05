Sunrun Inc. $RUN Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 756,567 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,460 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUN. Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 25,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $1,778,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 7.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 236,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $4,952,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 36.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $18.35 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.35.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 106.50%.The firm had revenue of $724.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 12,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $250,109.86. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 647,600 shares in the company, valued at $12,964,952. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 11,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $226,258.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 876,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,250.60. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,726 shares of company stock valued at $6,377,770. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

