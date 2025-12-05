Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Position in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,744 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $167,253.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 99,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,519. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $500,946.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 521,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,302,969.92. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,198 shares of company stock worth $6,968,155. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of XYZ stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.65. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 12.99%.The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on XYZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Block from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Block from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

