Salesforce Inc. $CRM Position Trimmed by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 103,700 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of Salesforce worth $207,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in Salesforce by 383.3% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 139,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,803,314.90. This trade represents a 49.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total transaction of $565,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,233,709.52. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 184,284 shares of company stock worth $43,862,999 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.9%

Salesforce stock opened at $247.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.96 and a fifty-two week high of $367.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.07. The firm has a market cap of $236.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.91%.The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, October 17th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.