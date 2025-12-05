Dodge & Cox Sells 4,920,540 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Dodge & Cox reduced its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,065,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,920,540 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 0.85% of GE Aerospace worth $2,333,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the second quarter worth $40,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of GE Aerospace to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.31.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $291.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $307.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $316.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.69.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $44,785,706.14. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

