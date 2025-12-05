Norges Bank Makes New $82.98 Million Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 872,956 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,983,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.26% of Lumentum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,430,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after buying an additional 47,811 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in Lumentum by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 516,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,092,000 after buying an additional 66,541 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $41,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,446,400. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.39, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,684.43. This trade represents a 45.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,398. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $220.00 price target on Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $350.00 price objective on Lumentum in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Lumentum Trading Up 8.2%

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $327.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 220.04 and a beta of 1.53. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $330.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.10 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

