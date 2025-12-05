Groupe la Francaise Takes $412,000 Position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. $BWMN

Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Groupe la Francaise owned approximately 0.08% of Bowman Consulting Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 3.33%.The business had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.45 million.

BWMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research lowered Bowman Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BWMN

Insider Activity

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $423,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 385,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,336,177.20. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,639.44. This trade represents a 13.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 64,350 shares of company stock worth $2,728,816 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.