Groupe la Francaise Has $792,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Groupe la Francaise cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 215,453 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,979,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $450,868,000 after purchasing an additional 491,002 shares during the period. Corient IA LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $753,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,579,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,596,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,793,000 after buying an additional 171,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 13.04%.The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

