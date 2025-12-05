Groupe la Francaise Invests $589,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $544,554,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,127,000 after acquiring an additional 738,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,407,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,938,000 after purchasing an additional 397,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $48,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $161.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.77. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $171.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.