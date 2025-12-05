DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 229,551 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.09% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $39,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 827.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,434,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,961,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,517 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $13.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.