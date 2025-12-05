Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 957.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,962 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.15% of Insperity worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 32.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other news, Director Randall Mehl acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,953.16. This represents a 4.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $563,983.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 428,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,247,491.98. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Insperity from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Insperity Price Performance

NSP stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $95.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.42). Insperity had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 521.74%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

