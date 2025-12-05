Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/1/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $116.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/19/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/23/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

10/23/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $109.00 to $128.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $122.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $127.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $114.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $135.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperformer” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

