Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 23,242 iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.07% of iRhythm Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 903,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,535,000 after buying an additional 568,261 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $54,249,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 563.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after acquiring an additional 339,529 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,339,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $21,796,000.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $181.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -112.64 and a beta of 1.10. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $192.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.75 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel G. Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.44, for a total value of $1,659,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,936.80. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,478 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.83, for a total value of $458,008.74. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,847,927.23. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 24,817 shares of company stock worth $4,741,235 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $205.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

