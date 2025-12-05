M&T Bank Corp Takes $3.90 Million Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $94,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $121,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $228,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PVAL opened at $44.59 on Friday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $44.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.1029 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

