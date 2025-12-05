Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $54.50.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.58%.The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chemung Financial

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.92 per share, with a total value of $113,393.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,133.92. This represents a 7.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 77,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 56.6% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.