Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,198 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.26% of NETSTREIT worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 97.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 173.5% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 170,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 108,274 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,275,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,170,000 after purchasing an additional 315,888 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.55.

NYSE:NTST opened at $17.55 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,754,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.32). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $48.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.78 million. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

