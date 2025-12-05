M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,772,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $270,160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IQVIA by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,686,000 after acquiring an additional 798,534 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 15,755.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,857,000 after acquiring an additional 774,681 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,060,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,274,000 after purchasing an additional 606,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $224.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $234.29.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.IQVIA’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Cowen cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 price objective on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.44.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,955,627.60. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

