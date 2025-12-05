M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,070 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 162.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2,464.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

MUFG stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $193.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.85. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $16.39.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 13.98%.The company had revenue of $23.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

