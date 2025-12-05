M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $203.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $971,793.89. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,101.64. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,153 shares in the company, valued at $22,944,338. The trade was a 20.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock worth $7,154,172. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.5%

ROST stock opened at $177.09 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.36 and a 12-month high of $179.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.05 and its 200 day moving average is $147.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

