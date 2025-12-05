Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 109,060 Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited $FIHL

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 109,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Fidelis Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 15.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 444.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIHL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Fidelis Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of FIHL opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -360.72 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Fidelis Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Stories

