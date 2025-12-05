Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Hsbc Global Res

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LI. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.60 price objective (down previously from $30.30) on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.66.

Get Li Auto alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Li Auto

Li Auto Trading Up 0.9%

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

NASDAQ:LI opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. Li Auto has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Li Auto by 2,236.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.