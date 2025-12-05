Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,072 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 258,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of XEL stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.57 and its 200 day moving average is $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

