Liberty Latin America Ltd. $LILA Position Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,990 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 71,873 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 520,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 120,548 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 262,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 29,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 221,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 20,914 shares during the period. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Latin America currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

