Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in argenex SE $ARGX

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenex by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in argenex by 127.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of argenex by 47.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of argenex by 14.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenex during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on argenex from $800.00 to $1,146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered argenex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on argenex from $850.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of argenex in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of argenex from $1,070.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $907.67.

argenex Trading Down 0.6%

ARGX opened at $915.97 on Friday. argenex SE has a 12-month low of $510.05 and a 12-month high of $934.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $846.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $703.42. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.37.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.03. argenex had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 41.58%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

argenex Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

