Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,540 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $922,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,641 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.46.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $226.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $873,578.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 396,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,557,339.42. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 399,852 shares of company stock worth $84,048,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

