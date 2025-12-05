Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,720 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 12.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,427,129,000 after acquiring an additional 407,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Argus set a $540.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $436.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.32.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $464.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $469.43. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.74%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $2,859,907.05. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,728.50. This trade represents a 69.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total transaction of $6,213,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,344,730.75. This represents a 28.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

