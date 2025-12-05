Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 79,211 Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 79,211 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Rakuten Group Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $130,434,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,849,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $294,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178,118 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,804,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $110,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,876 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 83,744.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,144,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft
In related news, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $29,686.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,129.50. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 14,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 835,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,640. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lyft
Lyft Stock Performance
Shares of LYFT stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $25.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). Lyft had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 2.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
