Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in 8×8 Inc $EGHT

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 774,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,957,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,615 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 60.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,601,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 982,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,516,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 628,024 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 8X8 by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,009,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,019,000 after buying an additional 393,478 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EGHT shares. Wall Street Zen raised 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $1.90 price objective on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.49.

8X8 Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of EGHT opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $281.44 million, a PE ratio of -50.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.95. 8×8 Inc has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

