Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 118,403 Shares of Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. $PDM

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,403 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 629.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDM opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

Piedmont Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.46 million. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

