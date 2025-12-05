Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 144.6% in the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $635,000. Dilation Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $3,814,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON opened at $550.61 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $469.24 and a 1-year high of $885.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.24, a P/E/G ratio of 124.84 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $642.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $721.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.05%.The firm had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXON. Zacks Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $893.00 to $753.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $860.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $861.00 to $702.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.00.

Insider Activity

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,797 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.23, for a total transaction of $968,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,017,616.55. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.88, for a total transaction of $3,569,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 93,592 shares in the company, valued at $66,813,456.96. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 42,459 shares of company stock worth $28,485,977 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

