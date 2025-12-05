Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Goosehead Insurance $GSHD

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 802.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 73.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $62,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000.

GSHD stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average of $86.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.52. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $127.99.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.55%.The company had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 69,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $5,130,283.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 269,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,827,485.64. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.81 per share, with a total value of $150,801.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel directly owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,611. The trade was a 210.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,973 shares of company stock valued at $577,487. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $101.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

