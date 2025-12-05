Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.03 Million Position in Marcus Corporation (The) $MCS

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,089 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marcus were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Marcus by 38.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the second quarter worth $199,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCS shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Marcus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Marcus Trading Up 0.8%

Marcus stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $477.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Marcus Corporation has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $22.73.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Marcus had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.02%.The company had revenue of $210.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Marcus Corporation will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Marcus declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase 4,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marcus Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

