Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 1,722 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 97.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $306.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $310.81.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

