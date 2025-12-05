New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 79,211 Shares of First Advantage Co. $FA

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,211 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in First Advantage by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 29.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in First Advantage by 1,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Advantage Co. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Advantage

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.5% on a year-over-year basis. First Advantage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joelle M. Smith sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $155,430.00. Following the sale, the president owned 42,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,813.90. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Advantage from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FA

First Advantage Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.