Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 16,274 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 452.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,782,000 after purchasing an additional 44,710 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,147,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 820,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,824,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,947,000 after buying an additional 54,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 645,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,776,000 after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $133.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.73 and a 52 week high of $150.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.95 and its 200-day moving average is $132.33.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $253,240.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,363. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

